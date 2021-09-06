Atos was the top IT vendor for the Siemens, securing five contracts worth $10.37bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 35 vendors, Orange Business Services stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $388m, followed by Orange with two contracts valued at $356.90m, AT&T with one contract worth $174m, Accenture with one contract worth $158.34m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Siemens, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application management (by AT&T and Atos)

Communication services (by AT&T and Orange)

Desktop support & management services (by Orange Business Services)

Infrastructure management (by Atos and Orange)

IT security services (by Atos)

Network integration (by AT&T, Atos, Orange and Orange Business Services)

Network management (by AT&T, Atos, Orange and Orange Business Services)

Server management (by Atos)

Storage services (by Atos)

Systems integration (by Atos)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Siemens, Atos topped the table with five contracts, followed by Kuehne + Nagel International with two contracts, Teradata with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 37.14%, of the overall contracts for the Siemens, followed by BPO (28.57%), systems integration (17.14%), application outsourcing (11.43%), consulting (5.71%).

In terms of types of contracts, 68.29% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 14.63% accounted for BPO. Extension contracts accounted for 9.76% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 85% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 12% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 35.71% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Siemens expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $3561m with Atos is expected to end on 31 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1017m.

Zalaris HR Service’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $4m is slated to expire on 20 April 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Siemens in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $10m with Amazon Web Services was announced on 03 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Siemens as of August 2021 include:

Ato’s seven-year contract worth $6551m. The fixed price contract has started on 14 December 2010 and is expected to be closed by 14 December 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $936m.

Ato’s three-year contract worth $3561m. Announced on 02 July 2018, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 31 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1017m.

Methodology:

