Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, has set emission reduction target with specific goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions. Atos has already made significant progress in reducing its carbon emissions, with a reduction of 24% in GHG emissions since 2019.
Atos has taken several steps to reduce its carbon emissions, including investing in renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and reducing business travel, and has been recognized for its sustainability efforts.
In conclusion, Atos has set a clear target for its GHG emissions and has made significant progress in reducing its carbon emissions. The company has taken several steps to achieve its targets, including investing in renewable energy and improving energy efficiency and has been recognized for its sustainability efforts.