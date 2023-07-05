Get industry leading news, data and analysis delivered to your inbox

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics uses machine learning to uncover key insights and track sentiment across millions of regulatory filings and other corporate disclosures for thousands of companies representing the world’s largest industries. This analysis is combined with crucial details on strategic and investment priorities, innovation strategies, and CXO insights to provide comprehensive company profiles.