Total industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $8.41bn were announced in Australia, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template4_Quarterly_2_2019__Australia_M&A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 26.5% over the previous quarter and a drop of 44.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $15.15bn.

Australia held a 1.2% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $697.02bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, Australia recorded 219 deals during Q2 2019, marking a drop of 11.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 12.4% over the last four-quarter average.

Australia industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 79.7% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $6.7bn, against the overall value of $8.41bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Nippon Bee Chemical’s $3.01bn acquisition of DuluxGroup.

In second place was the $2.79bn acquisition of Vocus Group by AGL Energy and in third place was Wesfarmers’ $546.33m acquisition of Kidman Resources.

The $196.31m asset transaction with Lion-Dairy & Drinks by Saputo and Wesfarmers’ acquisition of Catch Group for $160.01m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.