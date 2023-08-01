In the Australian technology industry, there were 3 private equity deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $34.2m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $30m investment by insight partners in Go1 was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in Australia decreased by 76% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $145.1m and fell by 62% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume remained flat in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 50% lower than in Q2 2022.

