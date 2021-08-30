BAE Systems had a portfolio of 143 defense IT contracts collectively worth $15.62bn as of July 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 123 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 125 were for new business, followed by 10 add-on contracts, six extension contracts and two new contracts.

Application outsourcing led the primary types of IT services with 58 active contracts, followed by infrastructure outsourcing with 38, systems integration with 29, BPO with 10, consulting with six and with two contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of BAE Systems expected to end in the next twelve months include:

US Navy’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $86m is expected to end on 20 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $17m.

Air Force Research Laboratory’s five-year contract worth $49m is slated to expire on 04 January 2022. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $10m.

US Army’s fixed price contract worth $12m is expected to close on 14 October 2021. The annual value of the one-year contract stood at $12m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by BAE Systems in the last twelve months include:

Air Force Research Laboratory’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $85m was announced on 12 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $28m.

US Army’s announced a one-year contract worth $12m on 15 October 2020. The fixed price contract has an annual value of $12m.

Australian Signals Directorate, one-year fixed price contract worth $0m was announced on 15 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value

The top five defense industry contracts by contract value under execution by BAE Systems, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

US Army’s nine-year contract worth $1200m. The idiq contract has started on 23 August 2007 and is expected to be closed by 22 August 2016. The annual value of the contract at $133m.

US Army Contracting Command’s five-year contract worth $1200m. The fixed price contract has started on 19 September 2012 and is expected to be closed by 19 September 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $240m.

US Army Communications-Electronics Command’s five-year contract worth $1155m. The idiq contract has started on 29 July 2010 and is expected to be closed by 28 July 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $231m.

US General Services Administration’s 10-year contract worth $850m. The idiq contract has started on 27 March 2009 and is expected to be closed by 26 March 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $85m.

US Army Intelligence and Security Command’s five-year contract worth $731m. The idiq contract has started on 12 September 2014 and is expected to be closed by 11 September 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $146m.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc (BAE) is a defense contractor and systems integrator. The company provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions related to air, land and maritime. BAE’s product offerings include advanced electronics, cybersecurity and intelligence, information technology solutions, and support services. The company designs, manufactures, and supplies military aircraft, space systems, surface ships, submarines, avionics, radars, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems, electronic systems, torpedoes, and guided weapon system. It serves government and commercial customers. The company’s business operations span across Europe, the Middle East, North America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Central and South America. BAE is headquartered in London, the UK.

Methodology: