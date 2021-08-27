BAE Systems was the top IT vendor for the US Army Contracting Command, securing three contracts worth $1.27bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 296 vendors, Science Applications International stood in the second position with 13 IT contracts worth $1.21bn, followed by General Dynamics with 10 contracts valued at $1.17bn, Dell Technologies with five contracts worth $827.15m, International Business Machines with 10 contracts worth $651.27m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Army Contracting Command, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Phoenix Logistics and Science Applications International)

Application integration (by Phoenix Logistics and Science Applications International)

Application maintenance & support (by General Dynamics, Phoenix Logistics and Science Applications International)

Application management (by General Dynamics, Phoenix Logistics and Science Applications International)

BPO (by BAE Systems)

Desktop support & management services (by Pinnacle Solutions and Science Applications International)

Hardware integration (by Science Applications International)

Infrastructure management (by Pinnacle Solutions)

IT consulting (by Science Applications International)

Network management (by Pinnacle Solutions and Science Applications International)

Server management (by Pinnacle Solutions)

Systems integration (by Phoenix Logistics and Science Applications International)

Vertical-specific BPO (by BAE Systems)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Army Contracting Command, Northrop Grumman topped the table with 22 contracts, followed by Science Applications International with 13 contracts, General Dynamics with 10 contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 44.93%, of the overall contracts for the US Army Contracting Command, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (32.09%), BPO (12.16%), consulting (6.76%), systems integration (4.05%).

In terms of types of contracts, 66.33% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 24.24% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 6.73% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 87% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 11% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 98.57% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Army Contracting Command expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $498m with ERC is expected to end on 20 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $100m.

ST Engineering North America’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $95m is slated to expire on 19 June 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $32m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Army Contracting Command in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $117m with Vectrus was announced on 27 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $234m.

The three-year, contract worth $24m with InSap Services. The fixed price contract was announced on 14 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Army Contracting Command as of July 2021 include:

BAE System’s five-year contract worth $1200m. The fixed price contract has started on 19 September 2012 and is expected to be closed by 19 September 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $240m.

General Dynamic’s eight-year contract worth $883m. Announced on 30 January 2020, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 31 January 2028. The annual value of the contract stands at $110m.

Methodology:

