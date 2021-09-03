BAE Systems was the top IT vendor for the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), securing 11 contracts worth $329.79m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 43 vendors, Engility Holdings Inc stood in the second position with five IT contracts worth $316.37m, followed by Raytheon Technologies with one contract valued at $250.40m, CACI International with two contracts worth $202.50m, Northrop Grumman with one contract worth $198.90m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Application integration (by Engility Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Application maintenance & support (by Booz Allen Hamilton, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Application management (by Booz Allen Hamilton)

Application testing (by Engility Holdings Inc and Raytheon Technologies)

Engineering services (by Booz Allen Hamilton)

Hardware integration (by Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI International, Engility Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

IT security services (by Booz Allen Hamilton)

Network integration (by CACI International)

Network management (by CACI International)

Systems integration (by Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI International, Engility Holdings Inc, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies)

Training services (by CACI International)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), BAE Systems topped the table with 11 contracts, followed by Engility Holdings Inc with five contracts, 22nd Century Technologies with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 37.21%, of the overall contracts for the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), followed by application outsourcing (34.88%), systems integration (25.58%), consulting (2.33%).

In terms of types of contracts, 72.09% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 20.93% accounted for Application outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 4.65% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 83% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 16% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 97.67% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $88m with Booz Allen Hamilton is expected to end on 08 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $29m.

Smartronix’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $25m is slated to expire on 30 March 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $25m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $83m with TECHNOLOGY SECURITY ASSOCIATES was announced on 20 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $17m.

The one-year, contract worth $25m with Smartronix. The fixed price contract was announced on 30 March 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $25m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) as of August 2021 include:

Raytheon Technologie’s four-year contract worth $250m. The idiq contract has started on 28 June 2010 and is expected to be closed by 28 September 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $59m.

Engility Holdings Inc’s five-year contract worth $243m. Announced on 15 November 2013, the idiq contract is due to expire on 15 November 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $49m.

Methodology:

