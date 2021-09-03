Barclays was the top IT vendor for the Transport for London, securing one contract worth $650m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 45 vendors, Capita stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $394.45m, followed by International Business Machines with one contract valued at $320m, Computacenter with four contracts worth $137.75m, Computer Sciences Corporation with two contracts worth $50m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Transport for London, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



BPO (by Barclays, Capita and International Business Machines)

Finance & accounting BPO (by Capita and International Business Machines)

Hardware integration (by Computacenter)

Infrastructure management (by Capita and Computacenter)

Network equipment maintenance and support (by Capita)

Network integration (by Capita)

Network management (by Capita)

Systems integration (by Computacenter)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Barclays)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Transport for London, Computacenter topped the table with four contracts, followed by Telent Technology Services with four contracts, Capita with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 35.56%, of the overall contracts for the Transport for London, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (35.56%), BPO (13.33%), systems integration (8.89%), consulting (6.67%).

In terms of types of contracts, 86.96% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 6.52% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 4.35% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 97% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 85.71% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Transport for London expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The six-year, fixed price contract worth $10m with Esp Systex is expected to end on 30 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Sopra Steria Group’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $8m is slated to expire on 30 August 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Transport for London in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Telent Technology Services was announced on 08 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Transport for London as of August 2021 include:

Barclay’s 10-year contract worth $650m. The fixed price contract has started on 22 February 2017 and is expected to be closed by 21 February 2027. The annual value of the contract stands at $65m.

International Business Machine’s 10-year contract worth $320m. Announced on 23 October 2009, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 25 October 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $32m.

Methodology:

