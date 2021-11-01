BlackBeltHelp announced an IT contract with Jack Welch Management Institute on 03 January 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract commenced on 03 January 2021 and is expected to be closed by 02 January 2024.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 03 January 2021 in the US, the total contract value stands at $1.80m.

Infrastructure outsourcing constitutes the primary IT service type of the contract.

The contract involves enterprise applications, vertical specific applications, software infrastructure and operating system.

The geographic scope of the contract is the US.

