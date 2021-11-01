BlackBeltHelp announced an IT contract with Vermont State Colleges on 10 January 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract commenced on 10 January 2021 and is expected to be closed by 09 January 2024.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 10 January 2021 in the US, the total contract value stands at $800k.

The contract involves enterprise applications and vertical specific applications.

The geographic scope of the contract is the US.

