Booz Allen Hamilton Holding was the top IT vendor for the US Food and Drug Administration, securing two contracts worth $302.31m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 121 vendors, Information Innovators stood in the second position with six IT contracts worth $231.90m, followed by HumanTouch with four contracts valued at $182.01m, Dovel Technologies with six contracts worth $181.44m, GlobalNet Services with five contracts worth $152.20m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Food and Drug Administration, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by General Dynamics)

Application integration (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and General Dynamics)

Application maintenance & support (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Engility Holdings Inc, General Dynamics, HumanTouch and Information Innovators)

Application management (by Engility Holdings Inc, HumanTouch and Information Innovators)

Application testing (by General Dynamics)

Desktop support & management services (by HumanTouch)

Infrastructure management (by Engility Holdings Inc)

IT security services (by Engility Holdings Inc)

Systems integration (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and General Dynamics)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Food and Drug Administration, Information Innovators topped the table with six contracts, followed by DRT Strategies with six contracts, Dovel Technologies with six contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 74.38%, of the overall contracts for the US Food and Drug Administration, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (14.88%), consulting (5.79%), systems integration (2.48%), BPO (2.48%).

In terms of types of contracts, 92.56% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 4.13% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 2.48% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 87% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 12% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 99.17% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Food and Drug Administration expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $112m with Engility Holdings Inc is expected to end on 26 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $22m.

Drt Strategie’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $6m is slated to expire on 17 September 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Food and Drug Administration in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $8m with DAS Federal was announced on 08 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

The three-year, contract worth $6m with Accenture. The fixed price contract was announced on 07 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Food and Drug Administration as of July 2021 include:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s seven-year contract worth $300m. The fixed price contract has started on 28 February 2018 and is expected to be closed by 27 February 2025. The annual value of the contract stands at $43m.

Engility Holdings Inc’s five-year contract worth $112m. Announced on 27 October 2016, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 26 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $22m.

Methodology:

