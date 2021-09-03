Bouvet was the top IT vendor for the Equinor, securing three contracts worth $531m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 45 vendors, HCL Technologies stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $520m, followed by Accenture with three contracts valued at $414.79m, Atea with two contracts worth $231.75m, International Business Machines with two contracts worth $160m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Equinor, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application management (by HCL Technologies)

BPO (by Accenture and Bouvet)

Communication services (by Atea)

Desktop support & management services (by Bouvet and HCL Technologies)

Finance & accounting BPO (by Accenture)

Infrastructure management (by Bouvet and HCL Technologies)

IT consulting (by Bouvet)

IT security services (by HCL Technologies)

Network management (by HCL Technologies)

Storage services (by HCL Technologies)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Equinor, Capgemini topped the table with five contracts, followed by Bouvet with three contracts, Accenture with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 28.89%, of the overall contracts for the Equinor, followed by BPO (28.89%), infrastructure outsourcing (26.67%), consulting (13.33%), systems integration (2.22%).

In terms of types of contracts, 75% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 12.50% accounted for BPO. New contracts accounted for 6.25% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 93% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 6% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 23.53% were based in the Mexico, Canada, US, Greenland.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Equinor expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $18m with Capgemini is expected to end on 17 February 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $6m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Equinor in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $5m with Capgemini was announced on 16 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

The three-year, contract worth $2m with Accenture. The fixed price contract was announced on 20 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Equinor as of August 2021 include:

HCL Technologie’s five-year contract worth $520m. The fixed price contract has started on 13 February 2012 and is expected to be closed by 13 February 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $104m.

Bouvet’s 10-year contract worth $300m. Announced on 27 December 2017, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 25 December 2027. The annual value of the contract stands at $30m.

