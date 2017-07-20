Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

If the UK government fails to reach a deal with the EU, the consequences will be “widespread, damaging and pervasive” according to a report published on Thursday by The UK in a Changing Europe.

Entitled the ‘Cost of no deal’ the effects of a “chaotic Brexit” on the UK.

British airlines might be unable to fly, nuclear plants may not be able to operate and the UK could lose its right to fish in certain places.

Both UK citizens in the EU and EU citizens in the UK would face legal limbo.

There would also be serious political and economic implications for devolved regions including Northern Ireland.

“There will be a return to some form of hard border; the very thing that everyone seems so keen to avoid,” the report said.

The UK economy will suffer if a deal is not reached. The pound could plunge even further, as inflation rises and wages fall.

Consumer demand will drop and business confidence will hit new lows, leading to a slowdown in investment.

Professor Anand Menon, director of The UK in a Changing Europe, said in a statement issued to Verdict:

“Our findings show a chaotic Brexit would, at least in the short term, spawn a political mess, a legal morass and an economic disaster. This report makes it clear ‘no deal’ is an outcome the British government must strive to avoid.”

’No deal’ doesn’t mean the country would come to a stop. But even under relatively benign conditions and with time to prepare, the impacts would be widespread, damaging and pervasive.”