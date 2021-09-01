BT Group had a portfolio of 278 others IT contracts collectively worth $25.95bn as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 245 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 244 were for new business, followed by 25 extension contracts, four add-on contracts, three renewal contracts and two new contracts.

Infrastructure outsourcing led the primary types of IT services with 254 active contracts, followed by application outsourcing with eight, systems integration with six, BPO with five, consulting with three and with two contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of BT Group expected to end in the next twelve months include:

The Welsh Government’s seven-year, fixed price contract worth $675m is expected to end on 07 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $96m.

Sandwell Council’s 15-years contract worth $590m is slated to expire on 22 March 2022. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $39m.

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin’s fixed price contract worth $160m is expected to close on 20 November 2021. The annual value of the five-year contract stood at $32m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by BT Group in the last twelve months include:

Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affair’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $40m was announced on 21 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $13m.

Department for Work and Pension’s announced a five-year contract worth $32m on 18 May 2021. The fixed price contract has an annual value of $6m.

Buckinghamshire County Council, four-year fixed price contract worth $24m was announced on 05 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

Top contracts by value

The top five others industry contracts by contract value under execution by BT Group, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

Thomson Reuter’s eight-year contract worth $3000m. The fixed price contract has started on 10 March 2005 and is expected to be closed by 02 September 2013. The annual value of the contract at $353m.

National Health Service’s 10-year contract worth $1724m. The fixed price contract has started on 08 December 2003 and is expected to be closed by 08 December 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $172m.

Credit Suisse Group’s seven-year contract worth $1100m. The fixed price contract has started on 12 February 2007 and is expected to be closed by 12 February 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $157m.

Ministry of Defence UK’s five-year contract worth $987m. The fixed price contract has started on 10 September 2010 and is expected to be closed by 09 September 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $197m.

Barclay’s seven-year contract worth $950m. The fixed price contract has started on 15 February 2005 and is expected to be closed by 14 February 2012. The annual value of the contract stands at $136m.

About BT Group

BT Group plc (BT) is a telecommunications services company that offers voice and data services. The company’s services portfolio comprises managed networked IT services, fixed voice and data services, mobility, television, connectivity, and broadband services. It also offers copper and fiber connections between exchanges and homes and businesses. BT provides services to large corporate firms, small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups, wholesale customers, commercial premises, homes and public sector organizations. It offers services under the BT, Openreach, Plusnet, and EE brand names. The company has operations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. BT is headquartered in London, the UK.

Methodology: