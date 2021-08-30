The largest percentage of communications and collaboration solution Adobe Connect installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Adobe Connect deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 15.9% share, followed by financial services with 15.9%.

In third place was communications and IT with a 11.5% share and in fourth place was the manufacturing sector with 6.6%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were education with a 6.2% share, construction with 6.2%, retail with 5.4%, healthcare with 4.4%, media with 4.2% and consumer goods with 3.7%.

Installation by Region

Among the 9,737 installations of Adobe Connect, 43.1% figure in North America, followed by, 36.4% in Europe, 17.4% in Asia-Pacific, 1.6% in Middle East & Africa and 1.4% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Adobe Connect include 2U, SAP, CTG, Emory University and Emory University, as tracked by GlobalData.

About ADOBE

ADOBE Inc (Adobe) provides digital marketing, multimedia and creativity software products. The company’s product portfolio is used by creative professionals, knowledge workers, students, marketers, application developers, consumers and enterprises to create, manage, deliver, measure, optimize, engage and transact with compelling content and experiences spanning devices, personal computers, and media. Adobe markets products and services to enterprise customers through own sales force and local field offices. It distributes products through distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, software developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s business operations are spread across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Adobe is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.

Methodology:

