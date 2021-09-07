The largest percentage of business process applications solution Adobe Photoshop installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Adobe Photoshop deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 16.0% share, followed by communications and IT with 16.0%.

In third place was financial services with a 7.8% share and in fourth place was the construction sector with 7.8%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were retail with a 7.2% share, manufacturing with 6.0%, education with 5.9%, media with 5.3%, consumer goods with 4.7% and medical devices with 2.9%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,390 installations of Adobe Photoshop, 68.8% figure in North America, followed by, 20.1% in Europe, 9.6% in Asia-Pacific, 1.0% in Middle East & Africa and 0.6% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Adobe Photoshop include National Life Group, CYBERCODERS, VIVA USA, Williams Sonoma and Williams Sonoma, as tracked by GlobalData.

About ADOBE

ADOBE Inc (Adobe) provides digital marketing, multimedia and creativity software products. The company’s product portfolio is used by creative professionals, knowledge workers, students, marketers, application developers, consumers and enterprises to create, manage, deliver, measure, optimize, engage and transact with compelling content and experiences spanning devices, personal computers, and media. Adobe markets products and services to enterprise customers through own sales force and local field offices. It distributes products through distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, software developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s business operations are spread across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Adobe is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.

