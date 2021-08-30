The largest percentage of data center and hosting solution Amazon Route 53 installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Amazon Route 53 deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 19.1% share, followed by communications and IT with 19.1%.

In third place was financial services with a 10.6% share and in fourth place was the media sector with 8.8%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were construction with a 6.8% share, retail with 6.4%, manufacturing with 5.3%, healthcare with 4.5%, consumer goods with 3.5% and education with 2.2%.

Installation by Region

Among the 7,867 installations of Amazon Route 53, 61.6% figure in North America, followed by, 18.6% in Europe, 17.9% in Asia-Pacific, 1.5% in South & Central America and 0.5% in Middle East & Africa.

The leading clients for Amazon Route 53 include Amazon.com, Dell Technologies, MindTree, Accenture and Accenture, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS), a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc, provides cloud computing services. The company offers a comprehensive range of cloud infrastructure services including compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, mobile, developer tools, augmented reality and virtual reality, robotics, game tech, machine learning, management tools, content delivery, media services, customer engagement, app streaming and security, identity and compliance. AWS serves to automotive, digital marketing, telecommunications, education, government, retail, financial services, media and entertainment, gaming, CPG, health and life sciences, oil and gas, power and utilities, and non-profit organizations. The company has business presence in the US, the UK, Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Japan, Korea, and Singapore. AWS is headquartered at Seattle, Washington, the US.

