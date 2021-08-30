The largest percentage of IT management solution Atlassian Jira Software installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Atlassian Jira Software deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 24.7% share, followed by communications and IT with 24.7%.

In third place was financial services with a 10.4% share and in fourth place was the manufacturing sector with 4.8%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were construction with a 4.8% share, retail with 4.2%, media with 3.6%, medical devices with 3.1%, defence with 2.9% and consumer goods with 2.7%.

Installation by Region

Among the 7,599 installations of Atlassian Jira Software, 65.5% figure in North America, followed by, 23.0% in Europe, 10.0% in Asia-Pacific, 0.9% in Middle East & Africa and 0.7% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Atlassian Jira Software include Thales, CYBERCODERS, The Judge Group, JPMorgan Chase and JPMorgan Chase, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Atlassian Corp

Atlassian Corp Plc (Atlassian) is a software company. It is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software, and also offers software hosting service. The company provides products such as jira software, jira work management, jira align, jira service management, statuspage, halp, confluence, trello, opsgenie and bitbucket. It’s Jira, a team planning and project management platform; and confluence, a team content creation and sharing solution. It also offers bitbucket, a team code sharing and management software, as well as Jira service desk for team services and support applications. The company operates in the US, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia and Philippines. Atlassian is headquartered in London, the UK.

