The largest percentage of data and analytics solution Divi installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Divi deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 17.5% share, followed by construction with 17.5%.

In third place was communications and IT with a 9.0% share and in fourth place was the healthcare sector with 8.5%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were manufacturing with a 7.9% share, financial services with 7.3%, media with 5.1%, consumer goods with 4.1%, retail with 3.4% and utilities with 3.0%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,311 installations of Divi, 66.0% figure in North America, followed by, 25.5% in Europe, 7.0% in Asia-Pacific, 0.8% in Middle East & Africa and 0.7% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Divi include Micron Technology, Divi’s Laboratories, Micron, Vienna Insurance Group and Vienna Insurance Group, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Elegant Themes

Elegant Themes Inc builds amazingly beautiful Premium WordPress Themes coupled with advanced functionality and awesome support. It provides tools, need to create stunning and powerful websites on the WordPress platform. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, the US.

Methodology:

