The largest percentage of data and analytics solution Hotjar installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Hotjar deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 13.8% share, followed by communications and IT with 13.8%.

In third place was retail with a 10.3% share and in fourth place was the financial services sector with 9.7%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were construction with a 8.5% share, manufacturing with 6.9%, healthcare with 5.4%, consumer goods with 4.8%, media with 4.6% and education with 2.6%.

Installation by Region

Among the 9,813 installations of Hotjar, 43.3% figure in Europe, followed by, 43.1% in North America, 11.0% in Asia-Pacific, 1.7% in South & Central America and 1.0% in Middle East & Africa.

The leading clients for Hotjar include CYBERCODERS, Royal HaskoningDHV, Kaleyra, Woolworths Holdings and Woolworths Holdings, as tracked by GlobalData.

