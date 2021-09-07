The largest percentage of business process applications solution JetPack installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all JetPack deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 18.1% share, followed by construction with 18.1%.

In third place was healthcare with a 8.5% share and in fourth place was the communications and IT sector with 8.1%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were media with a 7.2% share, manufacturing with 6.1%, financial services with 5.5%, education with 3.9%, consumer goods with 3.9% and retail with 3.6%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,584 installations of JetPack, 74.5% figure in North America, followed by, 16.2% in Europe, 7.7% in Asia-Pacific, 1.2% in Middle East & Africa and 0.4% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for JetPack include Textron, Automattic, SmartRecruiters, CYBERCODERS and CYBERCODERS, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Jetpack America



Methodology:

