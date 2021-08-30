The largest percentage of IT management solution Microsoft Windows installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Microsoft Windows deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 19.5% share, followed by communications and IT with 19.5%.

In third place was financial services with a 9.5% share and in fourth place was the construction sector with 6.6%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were manufacturing with a 6.1% share, healthcare with 5.4%, education with 4.1%, medical devices with 3.6%, retail with 3.3% and consumer goods with 2.6%.

Installation by Region

Among the 7,984 installations of Microsoft Windows, 73.3% figure in North America, followed by, 17.8% in Europe, 7.6% in Asia-Pacific, 0.9% in Middle East & Africa and 0.4% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Microsoft Windows include CYBERCODERS, Northrop Grumman, The Judge Group, Leidos and Leidos, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp (Microsoft) is a technology-based company that develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices. The company offers a comprehensive range of operating systems, cross-device productivity applications, server applications, software development tools, business solution applications, desktop and server management tools, video games, and training and certification services. It also designs, manufactures, and sells PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other intelligent devices. The company provides a broad spectrum of services including cloud-based solutions, solution support, and consulting services. Microsoft markets, distributes, and sells its offerings through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors, and resellers, online marketplace, Microsoft stores, and other partner channels. The company has a business presence across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Microsoft is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, the US.

