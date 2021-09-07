The largest percentage of IT management solution Red Hat installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Red Hat deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 19.5% share, followed by communications and IT with 19.5%.

In third place was financial services with a 13.1% share and in fourth place was the construction sector with 5.3%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were manufacturing with a 5.1% share, healthcare with 4.8%, education with 3.8%, media with 3.3%, retail with 3.2% and consumer goods with 2.9%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,499 installations of Red Hat, 60.3% figure in North America, followed by, 23.2% in Europe, 14.2% in Asia-Pacific, 1.3% in South & Central America and 1.0% in Middle East & Africa.

The leading clients for Red Hat include International Business Machines, CYBERCODERS, Northrop Grumman, Thales and Thales, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Red Hat

Red Hat Inc (Red Hat), a subsidiary of International Business Machines Corp, is a software development company. It offers a wide range of open-source software solutions including core enterprise operating system platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, enterprise middleware platform, JBoss Enterprise Middleware, and other related Red Hat enterprise technologies. These enterprise solutions are designed with cloud, virtualization, applications, management, storage, and service-oriented architectures. The company offers and develops these solutions through its open-source software development and licensing model on a continuous basis. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Red Hat is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, the US.

