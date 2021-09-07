The largest percentage of cloud computing solution ServiceNow (Unstated Product) installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all ServiceNow (Unstated Product) deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 21.1% share, followed by communications and IT with 21.1%.

In third place was financial services with a 12.2% share and in fourth place was the construction sector with 5.5%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were manufacturing with a 5.3% share, retail with 4.1%, healthcare with 3.4%, consumer goods with 3.1%, medical devices with 3.1% and energy with 2.7%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,627 installations of ServiceNow (Unstated Product), 70.4% figure in North America, followed by, 19.0% in Europe, 9.3% in Asia-Pacific, 0.7% in South & Central America and 0.7% in Middle East & Africa.

The leading clients for ServiceNow (Unstated Product) include Deloitte, ServiceNow, The Judge Group, UnitedHealth Group and UnitedHealth Group, as tracked by GlobalData.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc (ServiceNow) is a provider of enterprise cloud software. The company’s product and application portfolio include IT service management, finance service management, software asset management, filed service management, performance analytics, security operations, HR service delivery and others. It also offers professional services, education services and customer support services. ServiceNow’s products and solutions find application in companies operating in financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, higher education, life sciences and government sectors. The company markets its products through direct sales offices globally and third-party channels such as systems integrators, services providers and resale partners. It has business presence across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. ServiceNow is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the US.

Methodology:

