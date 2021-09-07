The largest percentage of IT management solution Typeahead.js installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Typeahead.js deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 13.5% share, followed by retail with 13.5%.

In third place was financial services with a 10.8% share and in fourth place was the construction sector with 8.4%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were communications and IT with a 7.4% share, manufacturing with 7.3%, healthcare with 6.6%, media with 4.6%, consumer goods with 4.1% and utilities with 3.3%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,717 installations of Typeahead.js, 51.9% figure in North America, followed by, 34.6% in Europe, 11.2% in Asia-Pacific, 1.3% in Middle East & Africa and 1.1% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Typeahead.js include Choptank Electric Cooperative, Northern Ireland Electricity Networks, Investor Growth Capital, Purus and Purus, as tracked by GlobalData.

