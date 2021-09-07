The largest percentage of data and analytics solution WordPress Grid installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all WordPress Grid deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 18.1% share, followed by construction with 18.1%.

In third place was healthcare with a 8.7% share and in fourth place was the media sector with 8.3%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were communications and IT with a 7.1% share, manufacturing with 6.3%, financial services with 5.4%, education with 4.6%, consumer goods with 3.9% and retail with 3.6%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,434 installations of WordPress Grid, 73.9% figure in North America, followed by, 16.4% in Europe, 7.9% in Asia-Pacific, 1.2% in Middle East & Africa and 0.6% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for WordPress Grid include Littlefield, Vertica Systems, Tenacore Holdings, GroundSure and GroundSure, as tracked by GlobalData.

