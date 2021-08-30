The largest percentage of business process applications solution YouTube IFrame Upload installations were in the business and consumer services sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all YouTube IFrame Upload deployments across sectors, the business and consumer services sector accounted for a 12.8% share, followed by communications and IT with 12.8%.

In third place was healthcare with a 8.8% share and in fourth place was the financial services sector with 8.7%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were construction with a 8.3% share, retail with 8.1%, manufacturing with 7.3%, media with 5.6%, consumer goods with 5.2% and education with 3.8%.

Installation by Region

Among the 8,080 installations of YouTube IFrame Upload, 50.4% figure in North America, followed by, 35.2% in Europe, 11.7% in Asia-Pacific, 1.5% in Middle East & Africa and 1.2% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for YouTube IFrame Upload include Vastkustmedia, Ferrocarril Metropolita De Barcelona, Kardan Real Estate Enterprise & Development, Abbott Medical Laboratories and Abbott Medical Laboratories, as tracked by GlobalData.

About YouTube

YouTube LLC (YouTube), a subsidiary of Google LLC is a media an online video sharing service provider. The company allows individuals to discover, watch and share originally created videos. It offers services such as uploading videos and maintain channels such as user channel, brand channel and custom brand channel, among others. YouTube provides content such as video blogging, short original videos, and educational videos. The company acts as a distribution platform for content creators and advertisers and offers forum for people to inform, connect and inspire others. It delivers and display user-generated and corporate media video content such as TV clips, movie clips and music videos. YouTube is headquartered in San Bruno, California, the US.

Methodology:

