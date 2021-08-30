CACI International was the top IT vendor for the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SSC Atlantic), securing nine contracts worth $1.36bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 82 vendors, Computer Sciences Corporation stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $1.03bn, followed by BAE Systems with eight contracts valued at $666.01m, Science Applications International with nine contracts worth $402.30m, Leonardo DRS with two contracts worth $313m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SSC Atlantic), as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CACI International, Computer Sciences Corporation and Geocent)

Application integration (by CACI International, Geocent and Lockheed Martin)

Application maintenance & support (by CACI International, Computer Sciences Corporation and Geocent)

Application management (by Geocent)

Application testing (by CACI International and Lockheed Martin)

Communication services (by Computer Sciences Corporation and Leonardo DRS)

Desktop support & management services (by Leonardo DRS)

Hardware integration (by Leonardo DRS)

Infrastructure management (by Geocent, Leonardo DRS and Lockheed Martin)

IT security services (by Computer Sciences Corporation and Lockheed Martin)

Network integration (by Leonardo DRS)

Network management (by Computer Sciences Corporation, Leonardo DRS and Lockheed Martin)

Systems integration (by Geocent, Leonardo DRS and Lockheed Martin)

Training services (by Leonardo DRS)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SSC Atlantic), Science Applications International topped the table with nine contracts, followed by CACI International with nine contracts, BAE Systems with eight contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 45.12%, of the overall contracts for the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SSC Atlantic), followed by systems integration (31.71%), application outsourcing (21.95%), BPO (1.22%).

In terms of types of contracts, 92.68% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 4.88% accounted for Systems integration. Add-on contracts accounted for 1.22% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 40% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 59% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Atlantic (SSC Atlantic) as of July 2021 include:

Computer Sciences Corporation’s five-year contract worth $900m. The idiq contract has started on 25 September 2013 and is expected to be closed by 21 September 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $180m.

CACI International’s five-year contract worth $899m. Announced on 14 January 2013, the idiq contract is due to expire on 14 January 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $180m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.