Total industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $15.81bn were announced in Canada, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29% over the previous quarter and a drop of 39.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $26.3bn.

Canada held a 2.3% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $697.02bn in Q2 2019.

In terms of deal activity, Canada recorded 432 deals during Q2 2019, marking a drop of 6.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 5.5% over the last four-quarter average.

Canada industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 44.9% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $7.1bn, against the overall value of $15.81bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Canadian Natural Resources’ $2.8bn acquisition of Devon Canada.

In second place was the $1.41bn acquisition of Starlight US Multi Family No five Core Fund by Tricon Capital Group and in third place was Greystone Manager Investments and IST3 Investment foundation’s $1.29bn asset transaction with Canadian Utilities and Quanta Services.

The $855.45m asset transaction with TC Energy by Alberta Investment Management and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ asset transaction with Bombardier for $750m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

