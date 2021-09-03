Canon was the top IT vendor for the Leeds City Council, securing one contract worth $12.50m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 34 vendors, Virgin Media stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $12m, followed by RM with one contract valued at $11.67m, RM Education with one contract worth $10m, Magdalene with one contract worth $6.65m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Leeds City Council, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Magdalene and RM)

Application integration (by RM)

Application maintenance & support (by RM)

Application management (by RM)

Enterprise broadband (by Virgin Media)

Infrastructure management (by Virgin Media)

Managed print services (MPS) (by Canon)

Network integration (by Virgin Media)

Network management (by RM Education and Virgin Media)

Storage services (by RM)

Systems integration (by RM)

Training services (by RM)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Leeds City Council, IDOX topped the table with three contracts, followed by Sabio with three contracts, Northgate Information Solutions with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 47.06%, of the overall contracts for the Leeds City Council, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (29.41%), systems integration (14.71%), consulting (5.88%), BPO (2.94%).

In terms of types of contracts, 94.12% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.94% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Add-on contracts accounted for 2.94% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Leeds City Council expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Oracle is expected to end on 16 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Leeds City Council in the last twelve months include:

The four-year, fixed price contract worth $4m with Oni was announced on 13 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Leeds City Council as of August 2021 include:

Canon’s five-year contract worth $12m. The fixed price contract has started on 13 July 2015 and is expected to be closed by 12 July 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Virgin Media’s seven-year contract worth $12m. Announced on 30 November 2012, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 29 November 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Methodology:

