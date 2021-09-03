Capita was the top IT vendor for the Leicester City Council, securing four contracts worth $19.52m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 34 vendors, Safe Computing Holdings stood in the second position with three IT contracts worth $13.77m, followed by Civica Group with four contracts valued at $10.44m, NGA Human Resources with three contracts worth $8.53m, Ricoh with one contract worth $6.34m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Leicester City Council, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application hosting (by Capita)

Application integration (by Safe Computing Holdings)

Application maintenance & support (by Civica Group, NGA Human Resources and Ricoh)

Application management (by Capita, Civica Group, NGA Human Resources and Ricoh)

BPO (by Safe Computing Holdings)

Business continuity/disaster recovery (by Capita)

Communication services (by Capita)

Data centre services (by Capita)

Desktop support & management services (by Capita)

HR BPO (by Safe Computing Holdings)

Infrastructure management (by Capita)

IT asset management (by Capita)

IT security services (by Capita)

Network management (by Capita)

Server management (by Capita)

Storage services (by Capita)

Systems integration (by Safe Computing Holdings)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Leicester City Council, Civica Group topped the table with four contracts, followed by Capita with four contracts, Safe Computing Holdings with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 85.29%, of the overall contracts for the Leicester City Council, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (8.82%), BPO (5.88%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and .

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Leicester City Council expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $1m with Capita is expected to end on 04 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Gamma Telecom’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 01 May 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Leicester City Council as of August 2021 include:

Capita’s five-year contract worth $18m. The fixed price contract has started on 31 May 2013 and is expected to be closed by 31 May 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Civica Group’s five-year contract worth $7m. Announced on 28 August 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 27 August 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Methodology:

