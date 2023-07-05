GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Capita, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Climate Change and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Capita‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Capita offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Capita, a UK-based business process outsourcing and professional services company, has set emission reduction targets. The company recognizes the importance of being responsible and monitoring external factors that may influence its business, communities, investors, and people. Capita aims to reduce carbon emissions with specific goals related to scope 1, scope 2, and scope 3 emissions.



In 2022, the company reported Scope 1 GHG emissions of 12,049 tonnes CO2e, Scope 2 GHG emissions (location-based) of 21,137 tonnes CO2e, Scope 2 GHG emissions (market-based) of 4,083 tonnes CO2e, and Scope 3 GHG emissions of 6,060 tonnes CO2e. Capita aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% by 2025 and 70% by 2030, compared to its 2019 baseline.



Capita has taken several steps to reduce its carbon emissions, including investing in renewable energy, energy-efficient buildings, and low-emission vehicles. The company has also implemented a carbon reduction program, which includes reducing energy consumption, waste, and water usage. Capita has achieved a 20% reduction in carbon emissions since 2016 and aims to achieve a 30% reduction by 2025. The company has also committed to using 100% renewable electricity by 2025.



In conclusion, Capita has set targets for lowering its carbon emissions and understands the need of taking responsibility for and keeping an eye on outside causes.