Carillion Telent was the top IT vendor for the BT Group, securing two contracts worth $2.39bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 55 vendors, Tech Mahindra stood in the second position with three IT contracts worth $2.05bn, followed by Accenture with three contracts valued at $823m, Sopra Steria Group with three contracts worth $745.70m, HP with one contract worth $660m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of BT Group, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Tech Mahindra)

Application maintenance & support (by Tech Mahindra)

Application management (by Tech Mahindra)

Communication services (by Carillion Telent)

Data centre services (by Tech Mahindra)

Desktop support & management services (by HP and Tech Mahindra)

Infrastructure management (by Carillion Telent and Tech Mahindra)

IT asset management (by Carillion Telent)

Network integration (by Carillion Telent, HP and Tech Mahindra)

Network management (by Carillion Telent, HP and Tech Mahindra)

Server management (by HP and Tech Mahindra)

Storage services (by HP and Tech Mahindra)

Systems integration (by HP and Tech Mahindra)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the BT Group, Alcatel-Lucent topped the table with three contracts, followed by Tech Mahindra with three contracts, Equifax with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 47.27%, of the overall contracts for the BT Group, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (25.45%), application outsourcing (23.64%), systems integration (3.64%).

In terms of types of contracts, 50.72% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 20.29% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 18.84% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 79% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 10% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 40% were based in the Mexico, Canada, US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the BT Group expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $4m with Juniper Networks is expected to end on 02 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Subex’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $4m is slated to expire on 03 May 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by BT Group in the last twelve months include:

-1-years, subscription based contract worth $5m with Amdocs was announced on 18 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

The three-year, contract worth $2m with Integrated Research. The license based contract was announced on 26 May 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by BT Group as of August 2021 include:

Carillion Telent’s seven-year contract worth $1567m. The fixed price contract has started on 13 October 2009 and is expected to be closed by 12 October 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $224m.

Tech Mahindra’s five-year contract worth $1000m. Announced on 21 December 2006, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 20 December 2011. The annual value of the contract stands at $200m.

