Cerner was the top IT vendor for the NSW Government, securing one contract worth $132.65m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 392 vendors, DXC Technology stood in the second position with seven IT contracts worth $119.90m, followed by Computer Sciences Corporation with eight contracts valued at $98.79m, International Business Machines with eight contracts worth $98.08m, SAP with 18 contracts worth $39.35m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of NSW Government, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Cerner)

Application integration (by Cerner and DXC Technology)

Application maintenance & support (by Cerner and DXC Technology)

Application management (by Cerner and DXC Technology)

Data centre services (by International Business Machines)

Desktop support & management services (by Cerner, Computer Sciences Corporation and International Business Machines)

Hardware integration (by Cerner)

Infrastructure management (by Cerner and International Business Machines)

IT asset management (by International Business Machines)

Network integration (by International Business Machines)

Network management (by Computer Sciences Corporation and International Business Machines)

Server management (by International Business Machines)

Systems integration (by Cerner and DXC Technology)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the NSW Government, SAP topped the table with 18 contracts, followed by Fujitsu with 17 contracts, Oracle with 17 contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 55.87%, of the overall contracts for the NSW Government, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (16.58%), consulting (11.73%), BPO (10.71%), systems integration (5.10%).

In terms of types of contracts, 89.26% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 6.44% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 3.10% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 93% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 5% were of License based type..

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the NSW Government expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $3m with Finsbury Green is expected to end on 30 August 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Datacom Group’s four-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 01 July 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by NSW Government as of July 2021 include:

Cerner’s 10-year contract worth $133m. The fixed price contract has started on 02 March 2015 and is expected to be closed by 01 March 2025. The annual value of the contract stands at $13m.

International Business Machine’s five-year contract worth $87m. Announced on 29 September 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 29 September 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $17m.

Methodology:

