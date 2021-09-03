CGI Group was the top IT vendor for the Trafikverket (Swedish Transport Administration), securing two contracts worth $276.46m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 43 vendors, Eltel Networks stood in the second position with three IT contracts worth $106.50m, followed by TDC with two contracts valued at $36.06m, Acando with two contracts worth $25.22m, MyVi with six contracts worth $12.53m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Trafikverket (Swedish Transport Administration), as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CGI Group)

Application maintenance & support (by CGI Group)

Application management (by Acando and CGI Group)

Data centre services (by CGI Group)

Deployment and support services (by Eltel Networks)

Desktop support & management services (by CGI Group)

Hardware integration (by Eltel Networks)

Infrastructure management (by Acando, CGI Group and Eltel Networks)

Network equipment maintenance and support (by Eltel Networks)

Network integration (by Eltel Networks)

Network management (by Acando and Eltel Networks)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Trafikverket (Swedish Transport Administration), MyVi topped the table with six contracts, followed by Tyrens with four contracts, Sweco Position with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Consulting Solutions accounted for 39.53%, of the overall contracts for the Trafikverket (Swedish Transport Administration), followed by infrastructure outsourcing (20.93%), systems integration (18.60%), application outsourcing (18.60%), BPO (2.33%).

In terms of types of contracts, 90.70% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 9.30% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. .

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Trafikverket (Swedish Transport Administration) expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $43m with Eltel Networks is expected to end on 02 December 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $14m.

TDC’s seven-year, fixed price contract worth $20m is slated to expire on 28 May 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Trafikverket (Swedish Transport Administration) as of August 2021 include:

CGI Group’s seven-year contract worth $200m. The fixed price contract has started on 23 January 2014 and is expected to be closed by 22 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $29m.

CGI Group’s seven-year contract worth $76m. Announced on 04 February 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 03 February 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $11m.

Methodology:

