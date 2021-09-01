CGI Group was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Agriculture, securing two contracts worth $825.10m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 141 vendors, Creative Systems and Consulting stood in the second position with six IT contracts worth $598.73m, followed by Science Applications International with eight contracts valued at $536.48m, Accenture with four contracts worth $507m, VSolvit with one contract worth $500m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Agriculture, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by A-TEK)

Application hosting (by Accenture, CGI Group and Creative Systems and Consulting)

Application integration (by Accenture)

Application maintenance & support (by Accenture, A-TEK, CGI Group and VSolvit)

Application management (by Accenture, A-TEK, CGI Group, Creative Systems and Consulting and VSolvit)

Business continuity/disaster recovery (by A-TEK)

Communication services (by A-TEK)

Data centre services (by VSolvit)

Desktop support & management services (by A-TEK and VSolvit)

Infrastructure management (by A-TEK)

IT security services (by Accenture, A-TEK and Creative Systems and Consulting)

Managed security services (by Accenture)

Network integration (by A-TEK)

Network management (by A-TEK)

Systems integration (by Accenture)

Web application development/maintenance (by Creative Systems and Consulting)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Agriculture, Science Applications International topped the table with eight contracts, followed by Ace Info Solutions with six contracts, Creative Systems and Consulting with six contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 54.61%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Agriculture, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (24.11%), consulting (9.22%), systems integration (6.38%), BPO (5.67%).

In terms of types of contracts, 93.01% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 4.20% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 1.40% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 91% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 5% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 98.60% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of Agriculture expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $17m with Inquisit is expected to end on 21 March 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Ace Info Solution’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $11m is slated to expire on 02 October 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Department of Agriculture in the last twelve months include:

The seven-year, fixed price contract worth $376m with CACI International was announced on 14 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $54m.

The five-year, contract worth $43m with Creative Systems and Consulting. The fixed price contract was announced on 06 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $9m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Agriculture as of August 2021 include:

CGI Group’s 10-year contract worth $824m. The fixed price contract has started on 11 October 2016 and is expected to be closed by 31 July 2026. The annual value of the contract stands at $84m.

Accenture’s 10-year contract worth $501m. Announced on 03 October 2018, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 02 October 2028. The annual value of the contract stands at $50m.

Methodology:

