Chamonix IT Management Consulting was the top IT vendor for the Government of Australia, securing one contract worth $5.58m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 64 vendors, Fujitsu stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $1.51m, followed by Hays with nine contracts valued at $1.21m, Randstad with one contract worth $1.11m, Hudson Global with eight contracts worth $1m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Government of Australia, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Chamonix IT Management Consulting)

Application maintenance & support (by Chamonix IT Management Consulting)

Application management (by Fujitsu)

BPO (by Randstad)

HR BPO (by Randstad)

IT consulting (by GoSource and Gulanga Group)

Network management (by Fujitsu)

Server management (by Fujitsu)

Storage services (by Fujitsu)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Government of Australia, Hays topped the table with nine contracts, followed by Hudson Global with eight contracts, Modis with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 70.31%, of the overall contracts for the Government of Australia, followed by application outsourcing (17.19%), consulting (7.81%), infrastructure outsourcing (3.13%), systems integration (1.56%).

In terms of types of contracts, 100% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category

As of August 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Government of Australia expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $6m with Chamonix IT Management Consulting is expected to end on 07 July 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Fujitsu’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $2m is slated to expire on 01 March 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Government of Australia in the last twelve months include:

fixed price contract with 1Spatial(Australia) was announced on 02 March 2021.

The one-year contract with The Recruitment Hive. The fixed price contract was announced on 07 July 2021.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Government of Australia as of August 2021 include:

Chamonix IT Management Consulting’s three-year contract worth $6m. The fixed price contract has started on 08 July 2019 and is expected to be closed by 07 July 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Fujitsu’s three-year contract worth $2m. Announced on 01 March 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 28 February 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

