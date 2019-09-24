Total industry M&A deals in August 2019 worth $4.56bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_8_2019__china_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 51.9% over the previous month and a drop of 53.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.78bn.

China held a 2.2% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.31bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 70 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 47.4% over the previous month and a drop of 31.4% over the 12-month average.

China industry M&A deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 55.9% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $2.55bn, against the overall value of $4.56bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CNOOC China’s $774.86m acquisition of China United Coalbed Methane

2) The $715.59m acquisition of Liaoning Sansan Industrial by Shanghai Tongda Venture Capital

3) Shanghai China Shipping Terminal Development’s $481.35m acquisition of CCCC Dredging Group

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $300.15m acquisition of Shenzhen Kondarl (Group) by Jingji Group

5) Jiangsu Fuda Enterprise Investment’s acquisition of Haicheng Haiming Mining for $277m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.