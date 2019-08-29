Total industry M&A deals in July 2019 worth $9.55bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 26% over the previous month and a drop of 8.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.44bn.

China held a 6.3% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $150.76bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 121 deals during July 2019, marking a decrease of 4.7% over the previous month and a rise of 21% over the 12-month average.

China industry M&A deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 52.8% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $5.04bn, against the overall value of $9.55bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hako Holding GmbH & Co’s $2.04bn acquisition of Xiangcai Securities

2) The $1.44bn acquisition of United Family Healthcare by New Frontier

3) Baosteel Hong Kong InvestmentLimited’s $658.99m acquisition of Maanshan Iron & Steel Limited

4) The $457.51m asset transaction with International Far Eastern Leasing by Shanghai Guotai Junan Securities Asset Management

5) ICBC Financial Assets Investment’s acquisition of Bank of Jinzhou Ltd for $436.11m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

