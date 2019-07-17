Total industry M&A deals in June 2019 worth $12.25bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 45.4% over the previous month and a rise of 27.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.58bn.

China held a 3.7% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $331.03bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 117 deals during June 2019, marking an increase of 19.4% over the previous month and a rise of 25.8% over the 12-month average.

China industry M&A deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 51.6% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $6.31bn, against the overall value of $12.25bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Ziguang Guowei’s $2.61bn acquisition of Ziguang Liansheng.

In second place was the $1.16bn acquisition of Carrefour , China by Suning.com and in third place was Cordlife Group’s $911.98m acquisition of Global Cord Blood.

The $839.78m stake acquisition of Zhongce Rubber Group by Hangzhou Zhongce Haichao Enterprise Management and Shenzhen Beauty Star’s acquisition of Leaguer Group for $796.42m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

