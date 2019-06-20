Total industry M&A deals in May 2019 worth $9.18bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_5_2019__china_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked a decrease of 40% over the previous month and a drop of 17.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $11.08bn.

China held a 5.7% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $161.77bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 103 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 13.5% over the previous month and a rise of 12% over the 12-month average.

China industry M&A deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 49.4% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $4.53bn, against the overall value of $9.18bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Dalian Port’s $1.6bn stake acquisition of Yingkou Port Group.

In second place was the $800.64m asset transaction with Deutsche Post DHL Group by SF Holdings and in third place was City Developments’ $799.59m stake acquisition of Sincere Property Group.

The $771.85m acquisition of Unicorn Investment by JMU and COSCO SHIPPING Financial Holdings Co’s acquisition of Ningbo Pacific Container Co, Qidong Pacific Port Co, Qidong Singamas Energy Equipment Co, Qingdao Pacific Container Co and Singamas Container Holdings (Shanghai) for $564.19m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.