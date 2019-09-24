Total industry venture financing deals in August 2019 worth $4.27bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 117.7% over the previous month and a rise of 6.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.01bn.

China held a 24.8% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $17.21bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 287 deals during August 2019, marking an increase of 6.3% over the previous month and a rise of 30.5% over the 12-month average.

China industry venture financing deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 38.7% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $1.65bn, against the overall value of $4.27bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlueRun Ventures, Beijing ByteDance Technology, Future Capital Discovery Fund, Li Xiang, Matrix Partners China and Wang Xing’s $530m venture financing of Beijing Chehejia Technology

2) The $450m venture financing of Zhihu by Baidu, Capital Today, Kuaishou Technology and Tencent Holdings

3) Orient Securities’ $289.86m venture financing of The Financial Circles of New Energy Industry Group

4) The $283.16m venture financing of Terminus Technologies by China Everbright Holdings, Jingdong, Keda Xunfei and Wanda Investment

5) IDG Capital, K2VC, Qiming Venture Partners, Sky9 Capital, Tencent Holdings and Vision Plus Capital’s venture financing of Hangzhou Haoyiku Network Technology for $100m.

