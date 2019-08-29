Total industry venture financing deals in July 2019 worth $1.93bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 49.04% over the previous month and a drop of 58.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.6bn.

China held a 10.7% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.11bn in July 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 267 deals during July 2019, marking an increase of 33.5% over the previous month and a rise of 20.8% over the 12-month average.

China industry venture financing deals in July 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 26.6% of the overall value during July 2019.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $512.67m, against the overall value of $1.93bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of July 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) D1 Capital Partners, GGV Jiyuan Capital and Warburg Pincus’ $150m venture financing of Geek+

2) The $131.04m venture financing of Lepu Biotech by Shiyu Capital Group

3) China Construction Bank and Minsheng Bank International’s $87.17m venture financing of Inspur Cloud Computing

4) The $73.5m venture financing of Shenzhen Bainuo Mingjihui Network Technology by Shenzhen Huitou Capital

5) National Service Trade Innovation Development Guidance Fund’s venture financing of Jiangsu Runhe Software for $70.96m.

