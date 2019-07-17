Total industry venture financing deals in June 2019 worth $3.71bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 4.6% over the previous month and a drop of 35.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.77bn.

China held a 20.5% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.1bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 197 deals during June 2019, marking a decrease of 0.5% over the previous month and a drop of 13.2% over the 12-month average.

China industry venture financing deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 48.9% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry venture financing deals stood at $1.81bn, against the overall value of $3.71bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was JD.com’s $500m venture financing of Shanghai Yue Yi Network Information Technology.

In second place was the $500m venture financing of Beijing Freedom Information Technology by General Atlantic, Sequoia Capital China, Tencent Holdings and Tiantu Capital and in third place was Huai’an Yuanxing Investment, Prosperity Investment Fund, Sinochem International and Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia’s $361.98m venture financing of Bojun New Energy Automobile.

The $292m venture financing of Ouyeel InternationalLtd. by Baoshan Iron & Steel, China Baowu Iron and Steel Group, China Merchants Capital Management, China State-owned Enterprise Structure Adjustment Fund, China Structural Reform Fund, CITIC Securities Investment and Shanghai Baosteel International Economic & Trading and Eastern Bell Venture Capital, Genesis Capital China, Legend Capital, Matrix Partners China and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing of Qingdao Zhenkun Trading for $160m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

