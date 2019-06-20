Total industry venture financing deals in May 2019 worth $3.88bn were announced in China, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.8% over the previous month and a drop of 32.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.72bn.

China held a 19% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $20.46bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, China recorded 202 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 14.8% over the previous month and a drop of 13.7% over the 12-month average.

China industry venture financing deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 61.03% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry venture financing deals stood at $2.37bn, against the overall value of $3.88bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Baring Private Equity Asia, CICC Capital Management Limited and CPEChina Fund’s $1bn venture financing of JD Health.

In second place was the $750m venture financing of Megvii Technology by Alibaba Group Holding, Bank of China Group Investment, ICBC Asset Management (Global) Limited and Macquarie Group and in third place was General Atlantic, Qiming Venture Partners and Tencent Holdings’ $250m venture financing of Mafengwo.cn.

The $200m venture financing of MGI Tech by Gold Stone Investment, Green Pine Capital Partners and Shanghai Orient Securities Capital Investment and Deyi Capital, Gaoke Xinyi Capital, Gongqingcheng Hanren, Huaxin Century Investment Group, Loyal Valley Capital, Nanjing Gaoke Xinchuang Investment, Qianlong Capital, SDIC Unity Capital, Shiyu Capital Group and Yuansheng Venture Capital’s venture financing of Allist Shanghai Pharmaceutical Technology for $170.83m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

