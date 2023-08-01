In the Chinese technology industry, there were 10 private equity deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $2.5bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $2.5bn institutional buy-out (ibo) chindata group by BCPE Bridge Cayman and BCPE Stack Holdings was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in China increased by 643% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $336.5m and rose by 3200% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume increased by 11% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 150% higher than in Q2 2022.

