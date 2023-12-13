Despite its recent commitments to incorporating AI into cybersecurity at Cisco Live Melbourne 2023, the cloud and cybersecurity company Cisco still needs to articulate its vision of AI and security, warns GlobalData analyst Rajesh Muru.
At Cisco Live (5-8 December), the company unveiled an AI assistant within its Defence Orchestrator which helps manage security across firewalls and iOS devices.
“Cisco’s strategy here is very much about making AI pervasive within security, and a key attribute that Cisco believes they build on is the sheer volume of telemetry data that exists across its end-to-end network for given client use cases,” Muru wrote in an industry update.
Cisco’s AI assistant both strengthens its portfolio and generates market relevancy.
Muru highlighted some concerns with Cisco’s decision to incorporate AI into security. Its decision to automate security may leave some customers confused as to Cisco’s overall security strategy is, which Muru questioned whether that was worth the market relevancy it gains.
“Security architectures of enterprises are increasingly complex,” Muru wrote, “Enterprise is also fairly immature in its AI journey. Cisco needs to articulate to the market its longer-term AI strategy for security.”
Further, Muru also stated that Cisco has not yet done enough to differentiate itself from other competitors in AI.
Competitor providers such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet and Check Point Technologies have all in various degrees incorporated AI into their security products, Muru pointed out.
Looking to the future, Muru recommended that Cisco outlines its vision for its AI portfolio in clearer terms, however he also advised customers to compare Cisco’s AI products against a wide range of its competitors.
By 2030, GlobalData estimates that the total AI market will be worth over $900bn worldwide and disrupt nearly every sector in the next few years.