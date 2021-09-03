Cognizant Technology Solutions was the top IT vendor for the Walmart, securing one contract worth $250m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 31 vendors, Infosys stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $250m, followed by BT Group with two contracts valued at $137.20m, Collabera with one contract worth $100m, UST Global with one contract worth $100m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Walmart, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Collabera, Infosys and Wipro)

Application maintenance & support (by Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys and Wipro)

Application management (by Collabera and Wipro)

Application testing (by UST Global)

BPO (by Wipro)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Wipro)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Walmart, BT Group topped the table with two contracts, followed by International Business Machines with two contracts, First Data Corp with one contract.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 35.48%, of the overall contracts for the Walmart, followed by application outsourcing (32.26%), systems integration (22.58%), infrastructure outsourcing (9.68%).

In terms of types of contracts, 74.36% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 17.95% accounted for Application outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 5.13% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 79% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 20% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 72.73% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Walmart expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $4m with Blue Yonder is expected to end on 29 July 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Walmart in the last twelve months include:

The one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Coupa Software was announced on 05 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Walmart as of August 2021 include:

Infosy’s 10-year contract worth $250m. The fixed price contract has started on 16 December 2009 and is expected to be closed by 15 December 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $25m.

Cognizant Technology Solution’s 10-year contract worth $250m. Announced on 16 December 2009, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 15 December 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $25m.

Methodology:

