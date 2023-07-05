GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Cohu, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Cohu‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Cohu offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Cohu, a semiconductor equipment manufacturer, endeavors to reduce its energy consumption with more focus on the use of renewable source of energy usage was from renewable energy sources. According to the 2022 Cohu Sustainability Report, the company's scope 1 and scope 2 emissions were approximately 1,150 and 9,610 metric tons CO2e respectively. Together they amounted to 10,760 metric tons CO2-e, a slight increase over 2021 of 9,988 metric tons CO2-e. Cohu highlighted that the increase was primarily driven by global employee return to office initiatives as COVID-19 pandemic impacts subsided.



In addition, Cohu has taken additional steps to reduce its emissions, including converting its Osaka, Japan manufacturing site to an electricity energy provider that utilizes 100% renewable energy and utilizing an assisted reality customer support system to reduce employee travel. In 2022, the company avoided 486K km in employee travel and 26% (5.3 Mil kWh) of electricity energy usage was from renewable sources. Cohu also recycled 978K Kg of paper, plastic, wood, and other non-hazardous waste, an increase of 19% compared to 2021. Furthermore, the company has invested in LED lighting conversion projects across two sites increasing the number of sites that have ~100% LED lighting to five sites.



The company has a goal to implement best practices in waste management to increase the amount of waste that is recycled. All hazardous waste was handled and recycled or disposed of in accordance with local laws and regulations, and the total amount of hazardous waste was 127K kg, of which 39% (49.3K kg) was recycled.



In conclusion, Cohu looks at ways to reduce GHG emissions at its main operating sites, investigates renewable electricity energy sources both on-site and off-site, looks into and implements water use reduction strategies wherever feasible, employs best practises in waste management to increase the amount of waste that is recycled, and makes investments in more energy-efficient fixtures.