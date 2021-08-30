The largest percentage of business process applications solution DXC POINT IN installations were in the communications and IT sector as of July 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all DXC POINT IN deployments across sectors, the communications and IT sector accounted for a 15.6% share, followed by financial services with 15.6%.

In third place was construction with a 8.2% share and in fourth place was the business and consumer services sector with 7.8%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were energy with a 7.6% share, manufacturing with 7.3%, retail with 4.5%, healthcare with 4.5%, medical devices with 4.3% and utilities with 4.0%.

Installation by Region

Among the 7,784 installations of DXC POINT IN, 69.7% figure in North America, followed by, 17.5% in Europe, 9.8% in Asia-Pacific, 2.3% in Middle East & Africa and 0.8% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for DXC POINT IN include T-Mobile US, Kronos, Ryder System, Modern Technology Solutions and Modern Technology Solutions, as tracked by GlobalData.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co (DXC) is an information technology (IT) and consulting services provider. The company’s service portfolio include analytics, cloud applications, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, data security services, and workplace and mobility solutions. It also provides its services through partner network. DXC offers services to insurance, healthcare and life sciences, aerospace and defense, consumer and retail, manufacturing and automotive, travel and transportation, hospitality, energy, utilities, oil and gas, technology, media and telecommunications, public, banking and capital sectors. The company’s business operations are spread across various geographical regions including the Americas, Australia, Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. DXC is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, the US.

Methodology:

